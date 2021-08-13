Dorinda Medley & Vicki Gunvalson: Returning to The Real Housewives!

Two of the most recognizable faces in the Real Housewives franchise are making a comeback.

According to various outlets, Dorinda Medley has joined the cast of an upcoming Real Housewives mash-up series that will bring together housewives from different shows in the franchise.

“Viewers love Dorinda, and we thought it would be great to have her star in a new show that brings her together with past favorites from other franchises,” a source dished to the Daily Mail Friday.

The news comes nearly one year after Medley was ousted from The Real Housewives of New York, a move that saw many fans flee the series.

After six seasons as a housewife, Medley was let go of the series, and her exit has been felt in the current season.

Vicki Gunvalson is also tipped to making her return to the franchise with a role on the show.

Gunvalson was the OG of The Real Housewives of Orange County, holding the title for 13 seasons, but she was demoted to the less-popular friend role for the 14th season and opted out of returning for the 15th.

She was reportedly set to be a part of The Real Housewives: All-Stars -- a Peacock spinoff.

Ultimately, the cast of that show consisted of Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Guidice, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards, and Ramona Singer. It has yet to premiere but was filmed earlier this year.

As for this new "mashup" series, even more big names are set to be a part of it.

Medley's former RHONY co-star Jill Zarin is also said to be a part of the cast, as well as The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks.

Parks was notably let go from the show in 2017 for spreading rumors about cast members.

Taylor Armstrong (RHOA) and Eva Marcille (RHOA) are also reportedly in line to appear.

“No doubt the drinks will flow, and drama will ensue as the women spend a week together,” the source continued to the Daily Mail, adding:

“Each one of these women is television gold, and they are all Bravo fan favorites.”

Your thoughts on this bombshell announcement?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.