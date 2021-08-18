Everything's Gonna Be Okay Canceled at Freeform

Another Freeform series is getting the boot.

Everything's Gonna Be Okay has been canceled after two seasons, it has been announced.

Josh Thomas, who leads the series, announced the news on Twitter Tuesday.

“We’ve decided Season 2 of Everything’s Gonna Be Okay will be the last.” He added that “Freeform has been a dream to work with — so cool and open and sincerely progressive."

"I’m so grateful we got a platform to make this show. I love them, and they are obsessed with me. I hope we get another chance to work together.”

The seroes fociused on Nicholas, an Australian in his twenties, visits his American father and two teenage half-sisters in Los Angeles.

During his visit, he learns that their father is terminally ill and wants Nicholas to become the guardian to Genevieve and Matilda, because their mother is already dead.

The cast also included Kayla Cromer, Adam Faison, and Maeve Press.

Thomas also dished in a later tweet that he’s “working on a project at the moment (to be announced) and have a bunch of shows I’m getting my hustle on and will be out pitching. I’m pretty jazzed about them but will miss this show for sure.”

In live+ same day ratings, the second season averaged 111,000 and a 0.05 rating, coming in dead last on the young-skewing cabler's ratings.

Then again, Freeform's other shows aren't doing much better.

-- Grownish Season 4 is averaging 260,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating

-- Cruel Summer Season 1 averaged 267,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating

-- Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 is averaging 186,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating

-- The Bold Type Season 5 did 172,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating

-- Good Trouble Season 3 is averaging 164,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating

More than ever, Freeform will be looking at how shows are performing post-airdate.

