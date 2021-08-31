Fanatic Feed: Jesse Williams Books Post-Grey's Anatomy Role, Raising Kanan's New Stars, & More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Tuesday, August 31.

Hulu's Olga Dies Dreaming, the Hulu pilot based on Xóchitl Gonzalez’s forthcoming novel, has added another cast member.

Williams is set to play Matteo Jones, who’s described "as a collector of music, objects, trivia and, mainly, opinions," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"A passionate Brooklynite, he would come across as a know it all if, in fact, he wasn’t so genuinely curious about everything."

"Matteo is keenly aware of people’s inclination to put everyone and everything into neat little boxes and he firmly refuses to conform."

Williams will star opposite Aubrey Plaza and Ramón Rodriguez on the series, which has landed a pilot order.

Williams exited Grey's Anatomy after a decade in the role of Jackson Avery earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Power Book III: Raising Kanan is adding a string of new cast members ahead of Season 2.

LeToya Luckett (Ballers, Greenleaf), Omar Dorsey (Queen Sugar, Harriet), Krystal Joy Brown (Hamilton, The Equalizer), and Paulina Singer (Dead of Summer, Gotham) are all joining the cast, according to Deadline.

The third book in the Power Universe stars Patina Miller (Madam Secretary; The Hunger Games Franchise) as Raquel Raq Thomas and Mekai Curtis in the titular role as Kanan Stark.

The cast also includes Omar Epps (House, Love and Basketball), London Brown (Ballers), Malcolm Mays (Them, Snowfall), Hailey Kilgore (Amazing Stories), Joey Bada$$ (Two Distant Strangers), Toby Sandeman (The Royals), Shanley Caswell (The Conjuring), Lovie Simone (The Craft: Legacy) and Quincy Brown (Dope).

The series was officially renewed earlier this year, ahead of its series premiere, and continues Sunday on Starz, and Starz Play internationally.

Meanwhile, Netflix has announced its first hour-long comedy special with Ms. Pat.

She was previously seen in season 2 of the Netflix stand-up comedy series,The Degenerates.

The special will be shot at the Atlanta Comedy Theater on Sept 25.

Quote from Ms. Pat: "I've been working my whole life for this, and not only do I get to do my first hour stand-up special with Netflix, but I have Wanda Sykes, Page Hurwitz, and Robert Townsend in my corner to help bring it to life."

"If you would have told 15-year-old Rabbit she would go from breastfeeding while dealing drugs to this, I never would have dreamed it!"

The special is produced by award-winning producers Page Hurwitz and Wanda Sykes for Push It Productions and Reg Tigerman. Robert Townsend is set to direct.

Elsewhere, Turner & Hooch star Josh Peck has been confirmed to appear on the forthcoming How I Met Your Father. Deadline confirmed the news.

The HIMYM spinoff's cast is led by Hillary Duff, who is coming off a seven-season stint on Younger.

The series was officially picked up earlier this year and “catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends — Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran) and Sid (Suraj Sharma) — are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options,” according to the description.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.