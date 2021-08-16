Field of Dreams TV Drama from Mike Schur Nabs Peacock Series Order

Mike Schur has another show in the works under the NBCUniversal umbrella.

Schur will shepherd an adaptation of the 1989 movie Field of Dreams as a scripted drama.

Schur is set to write and executive produce the project alongside Lawrence Gordon (who produced the original movie via his Gordon Co.), David Miner, and Morgan Sackett (The Good Place, Hacks, Rutherford Falls).

Schur is well-known for his work on The Good Place, Parks and Recreation, and, of course, The Office.

This is Schur's second series at Peacock, following in the footsteps of the successful Rutherford Falls, which nabbed a second season pickup recently.

“Field of Dreams is an iconic Universal Film title from venerable producers Lawrence and Charles Gordon, that we could only have entrusted to Mike Schur,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television.

“His talent, his love for baseball and his reverence for its themes make him the perfect choice to revisit this beloved film that evokes nostalgia and visceral emotion in so many of its fans.”

“Through the years, Field of Dreams has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist,” said Lisa Katz, President, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“It’s whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we’re looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock.”

Peacock has been ramping up its slate with series based on well-known IP, including a TV adaptation of Ted, and an upcoming prequel to the Da Vinci Code.

The original Field of Dreams movie starred Kevin Costner as a farmer who builds a baseball field in his cornfield that attracts ghosts of baseball legends from the past.

The series order comes after a surge in popularity for the movie after MLB’s Field of Dreams game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox.

It had bumper ratings and became Fox’s most-streamed regular-season game in its history.

