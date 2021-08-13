FX Expands American Horror Story/American Crime Story Franchise With Sports & Love Themed Spinoffs

FX will be in business with Ryan Murphy for the years to come.

The cabler on Friday announced it had picked up American Sports Story and American Love Story, two anthology series from Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

American Sports Story is a scripted anthological limited series focusing on a prominent event involving a sports figure and re-examines it through the prism of today’s world, telling that story from multiple perspectives.

Written by Stu Zicherman (The Americans), the untitled first installment is based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc from the Boston Globe and Wondery.

"The limited series charts the rise and fall of NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez and explores the connections of the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide, and their legacy in sports and American culture," according to the logline.

Hernandez was convicted of murder in 2015 and died of suicide by 2017.

Stu Zicherman executive produces with Murphy, Jacobson, Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Falchuk.

Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery (Dr. Death) executive produce alongside Linda Pizutti Henry and Ira Napoliello of The Boston Globe.

American Love Story is a scripted anthology series of sweeping true love stories that captured the world’s attention.

The first installment depicts the whirlwind courtship and marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. What started out as a beautiful union for the young couple, widely regarded as American royalty, began to fray under the stress of the relentless microscope and navel gaze of tabloid media.

The pressures of their careers and rumored family discord ended with their tragic deaths when his private plane crashed into the ocean on a hazy summer night off the coast of Massachusetts. Murphy, Falchuk, Jacobson, Simpson, and Woodall are executive producers.

“When Ryan Murphy came to us with these two spinoffs and the stories for American Sports Story and American Love Story, we immediately jumped at the opportunity,” said FX chairman John Landgraf.

“What began with American Horror Story has spawned some of the best and most indelible programs of our generation, most notably American Crime Story which created a beautiful partnership between Ryan, Brad, Nina [Jacobson] and Brad [Simpson]."

"Their alchemy and the way in which they construct these stories is done with such care, such clarity and such dimensionality that creates the magnificence that is The People v. O.J. Simpson, The Assassination of Gianni Versace and Impeachment. We can’t wait to see what comes next.”

