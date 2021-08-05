Little Voice Silenced: Apple TV+ Cancels Dramedy After One Season!

Little Voice has faded out at Apple TV+.

The streamer has officially canceled Sara Bareilles' songwriting drama, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Wednesday.

The sad announcement means Little Voice has become the streamer's first cancellation.

"A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York," is how Apple TV+ described the series ahead of its debut.

The series explored the universal journey of finding your authentic voice in your early 20s.

Bareilles (Waitress) provided original music for this fresh, intensely romantic tale of the search to find your true voice … and then the courage to use it.

Brittany O’Grady led the cast that also included Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson, and Chuck Cooper.

The series was produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Trek, Lost), Bareilles, Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam, Stepmom, Corrina, Corrina), and Ben Stephenson (Westworld) served as executive producers.

News of the cancellation is not surprising. The show wrapped its first season a year ago, and Apple TV+ has been all about early renewals for its original series.

Compared to some of the other originals, there was a lack of buzz for Little Voice, but it still garnered decent reviews upon its debut.

O'Grady has moved on to ABC's Epic from the creators of Once Upon a Time, which is in contention for a pickup for next season, so it seems the writing was on the wall for Little Voice for some time.

Many streamers fail to cancel shows in their first year or two, and whether this leads to more surprise cancellations, we don't know.

We already know Ted Lasso, Trying, Truth Be Told, See, and Dickinson have new seasons in the works.

