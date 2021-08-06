Meghan McCain Says Goodbye to The View as Final Episode Airs

Meghan McCain has officially vacated her seat on The View.

The Season 24 finale aired Friday, and that meant it was the end of the line for McCain, who announced her exit earlier this year.

“I don’t know what else to say, other than thank you so much… for the privilege and honor that it has been to work on this show,” she said of her four-season stint.

“It really has been incredible. It will be referenced in everything I do for the rest of my life. You women have been so incredible to work with.

"The crew, the producers… everyone works so hard.”

She also thanked the audience “for giving me four years to give my opinion and show my perspective.

“This has been a really wild ride,” McCain continued.

“It’s been the best of times and the worst of times in all ways, on and off the show. It’s been a really incredible, liberating experience, and I will always cherish the time I spent with all of you."

"So thank you all, from the bottom of my heart, and I hope that our executive producer Brian [Teta] can forgive me for making his blood pressure rise for the past for years, as much as I probably have.”

Meghan's mother, Cindy McCain also paid said goodbye to her daughter with a virtual appearance.

“I am so proud of Meghan,” she said.

“I think she’s done a wonderful job… Her dad would be so proud of her. I wish her the best in whatever endeavors she chooses to do, but I’m glad she chose a little bit of family over too much work right now.”

McCain has been a controversial figure on the show since her arrival, but she confirmed she was parting ways with the show last month.

“This was not an easy decision,” she said at the time.

“This show is one of the hands down greatest, most exhilarating, wonderful privileges of my entire life. It is a privilege to work alongside such strong, brilliant, intelligent, incredible broadcasters… "

"You are the most talented women on all of television, hands down, and it has been so incredible to do this with you.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.