Netflix Announces Never Have I Ever Renewal, The Circle Premiere Date, New Lauren Schmidt Hissrich Partnership

Today before the Netflix TCA panel, the streaming network revealed some news.

They announced a third season of of Never Have I Ever, a premiere date for The Circle Season 3, and a new partnership with The Witcher showrunner, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

Netflix has renewed the critically-acclaimed coming-of-age comedy series Never Have I Ever for a third season.

Co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. In Season 2, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

Fisher serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. The Universal Television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

Returning cast members includ Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young with narration from John McEnroe.

Producer Kaling and Showrunner Fisher issued a joint statement. “We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager.”

Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming globally, only on Netflix.

The Circle is back, and season 3 promises more twists and surprises in store.

A cast of eight new contestants enter The Circle, where they flirt, befriend, piss off, and compete in challenges against each other on a unique social media platform to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer.

With $100k on the line, will they be able to earn clout and figure out who is real and who is a catfish? Critics’ Choice Award winner Michelle Buteau returns to host the competition series.

The Circle is a four-week must-watch social media competition launching on September 8 and continuing with new episodes on September 15, 22, and finale on September 29th.

Finally, Netflix today announced a new creative partnership with writer, producer and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (The Witcher).

As part of the multi-year agreement, Schmidt Hissrich will write and produce scripted series content and other creative projects for Netflix.

She will continue to work as showrunner/executive producer on the Netflix hit series The Witcher. In addition, she serves as executive producer on both the upcoming scripted prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin and anime series The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

Schmidt Hissrich said via a statement, “I am so thrilled to have found my home at Netflix, and can’t wait to continue what’s been an incredibly fulfilling creative partnership.

"While my heart belongs to The Witcher Franchise, I equally look forward to digging in on other exciting projects for their global audience in the years to come.”

Head of Global TV, Bela Bajaria added, “Lauren is a formidable talent with a strong creative vision and diverse skill-set that she brings to every project she touches.

Lauren’s work on The Witcher has firmly established her as both a preeminent creator and showrunner, and we’re excited to continue working with her on future projects.”

