Nightbirde, America's Got Talent Contestant Exits Series Due to Cancer

Nightbirde emerged as a fast favorite on the current season of NBC's America's Got Talent, but the contestant shared a sad announcement with social media fans:

She's exiting the show.

Nightbirde, whose real name is Jane Marczewski, revealed via Instagram that she is leaving to focus on her fight against cancer.

“Sharing my heart with the world on ‘AGT’ has been an honor and a dream come true. My point of view this summer has been astounding."

"What a miracle that the pain I’ve walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider,” Nightbirde shared to her fans in the social media post.

“Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention."

"I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of ‘AGT.’ Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it — but we knew that already."

"Thank you for all your support, it means the world to me. Stay with me, I’ll be better soon. I’m planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I’ve still got dreams.”

The official Instagram account commented on the post:

“We’re keeping you in our thoughts for a full recovery!”

The fan-favorite contestant revealed her cancer diagnosis during her audition for the series, with Simon Cowell pressing the golden buzzer and calling her voice "absolutely amazing."

Nightbirde said that she was told she has a 2% chance of survival, “but 2% is not 0%.”

“It’s important that everyone knows I’m so much more than the bad things that happen to me,” Nightbirde said.

Nightbird's performance of original song "It's Ok," went viral after her initial episode aired.

