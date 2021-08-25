Nine Perfect Strangers Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Brave New World

In the Nine Perfect Strangers series premiere review, I complained that we didn't know much about Lars and Carmel.

In Nine Perfect Strangers Season 1 Episode 4, we learned more about their backstories, as well as Tony's, and it was an interesting ride.

We also saw more of the weird relationship between Masha, Yao, and Deliah, but I think we've only scratched the surface.

Masha truly believes in her protocol and fixing her guests, no matter the consequences.

I have been feeling unlike myself part of today. Carmel says she isn’t herself and my husband is definitely not himself so I ask again, are you drugging us? Heather Permalink: I have been feeling unlike myself part of today. Carmel says she isn’t herself and my husband...

Everyone was being drugged, except Jessica and Ben. This was different than the book.

In the book, they were given Ecstasy right away since it helps couples re-connect, whereas they don't take it here until the end of the episode.

Tony: You can’t just keep a secret like this from us.

Masha: But we all have secrets, Tony. None of us are exactly how we appear, are we? Permalink: But we all have secrets, Tony. None of us are exactly how we appear, are we?”-

I love Ben and Jessica so much. I hope their marriage survives. Jessica really wants to sample some healing drugs, but Ben is scared since his sister is an addict. What will happen when learns Jessica agreed for them to try Ecstasy?

They also freaked out like everyone else in the book. Here, Tony is the loudest since he's worried about it interacting with his medication.

As Masha taunts the group, some secrets soon spill out, such as Lars being an investigative reporter.

Did he know something was off and want to prove it, or was he just another guest?

There are secrets everywhere in Tranquillum House, especially in the bedroom. I'm still curious why Yao feels so beholden to Masha. It's like she has some kind of spell over him.

They have very odd chemistry while they're having sex. It is hot, and Yao is very protective of Masha, but it lacks the gentleness and substance he has with Delilah.

Like most women, Delilah didn't appreciate how much time Yao spent with Masha or that he could think she could hurt Masha.

Why would I want to threaten Masha? She’s the fucking greatest! But I don’t have to tell you that, do I? Delilah Permalink: Why would I want to threaten Masha? She’s the fucking greatest! But I don’t have to tell you...

Delilah was still angry the next day as she helped the guests lay all their damage on the dummy.

There was resentment in her voice as she talked about people who use and abuse you.

We haven't really seen Frances open up much, and this one of Melissa McCarthy's shining moments, as she confronted her ex, Paul. She regrets that she never got to have a family.

I was going to be a mom. You took that from me, and I can’t get that back. Frances Permalink: I was going to be a mom. You took that from me, and I can’t get that back.

I nearly cried when Frances told off her ex for not loving her. Such a pivotal moment for her, and so hard.

I loved that Tony looked at her with such respect after that too.

Those two butted heads from the beginning, but they have struggled with similar hardships.

Tony took a risk and confided in Frances his worst memory ever, that he accidentally killed someone in a bar fight.

Frances had made so many mistakes, so she just comforted him. I'm rooting for these two to become a couple.

Carmel also came alive this week. Between her therapy session with Masha and her turn beating the dummy, I'd say the woman definitely has the pent-up anger issues.

Out of all the therapy sessions so far, I think Masha accomplished the most with Carmel.

Like so many women, Carmel doubted her worth because her ex-husband left her for a pretty younger woman that their daughters thought was so much fun.

She wanted to hate her, and it explained her feelings towards Jessica.

Carmel gets these violent urges, so Masha played on those and taunted her to get her to hit that dummy. Napolean was almost scared of Carmel and wanted to leave.

I'm so impressed with the change in Heather.

The protocols have been helping her as she feels more confident speaking her mind to her husband. As she stated, they've communicated more since coming to Tranquillum House.

They finally were intimate, and they were open to talking about Zach's death.

Their daughter, Zoe, is still in denial, though. She tells anyone that will listen she and Zach weren't close.

While I didn't like how glib Lars was about Zoe taking the drugs to get over grief and depression, he was trying to help.

Lars: This could be really good for you. Anxiety. Depression. That’s why psychedelics show phenomenal promise.

Zoe: I’m not depressed

Lars: Of course, you’re depressed. Your brother killed himself

Permalink: Of course, you’re depressed. Your brother killed himself

These two make such an unlikely pair of friends, but I really enjoy them. Lars comes off as such an intimidating jerk, and Zoe is a naive young woman, but they see layers beyond those personas.

I could see Zoe helping Lars investigate the truth about what's really happening with those smoothies, protocols, and Masha.

What is happening with those protocols?

Both Yao and Delilah want to slow down before phase two, but only Yao has any real with Masha.

In fact, the consultants, or at least Delilah, must take the smoothies too.

I really want to know what kind of pull Masha has over Delilah because she's not happy to be involved in decisions.

In reality, certain guests relate best to Delilah. We don't want to lose her.

If you cut me out of your boring decisions regarding your guests again, I promise you it will not end well Delilah Permalink: If you cut me out of your boring decisions regarding your guests again, I promise you it will...

We don't want to lose Masha either, but her stalker is determined, sending notes, destroying her room, and writing messages in blood.

Do you think it's someone at Tranquillum House?

Did "Brave New World" give you the backstories you were hoping for?

Do you think Masha will come between Yao and Delilah?

Who do you think is Masha's stalker?

Chime in below in the comments.

Nine Perfect Strangers drops on Wednesdays on Hulu.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.