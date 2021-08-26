Original Wonder Years Cast Set for ABC Comedy Takeover

ABC's highly-anticipated reboot of The Wonder Years finally gets underway Wednesday, September 22 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), and ABC has just announced the original cast will be staging a takeover event.

it was announced today that the network’s comedy lineup would pay homage to the original series with a larger-than-life takeover as fan-favorite original series cast members are set to appear throughout the evening on Wednesday, October. 13.

The exciting night of nostalgia will kick off with a guest appearance by Dan Lauria (Jack Arnold) on The Goldbergs.

Then, we'll get a nod to the iconic theme song originally covered by Joe Cocker in the all-new episode of The Wonder Years, airing that same night.

Later that evening, Fred Savage (Kevin Arnold) will guest star on The Conners, and the night will close with an appearance by Danica McKellar (Winnie Cooper) on Home Economics.

Confused? We don't blame you!

Basically, you need to tune in for ABC's roster of programming that night for some nods to the original iteration of The Wonder Years.

ABC’s reimagined series stars Don Cheadle, narrating the series as adult Dean Williams, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long, and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

The Wonder Years was a roaring success during its original run, with Savage becoming the youngest actor ever nominated for an Emmy as Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

The series earned 22 awards and 76 nominations throughout its run.

Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, Fred Savage, and Marc Velez serve as executive producers.

The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. The pilot episode is written by Saladin Patterson and directed by Fred Savage.

Your thoughts on this special event?

Would you have preferred all of these stars appear in the reboot in guest-starring roles?

Hit the comments.

