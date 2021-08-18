Phoebe Dynevor Joins Amazon's Exciting Times: Is She Leaving Bridgerton?

Bridgerton fans might need to brace themselves for another big departure.

Phoebe Dynevor is set to star on Bridgerton Season 2, but her role won't be as prominent as it was when she was the female lead in the freshman season.

Now, news has emerged that the beloved actress is working on the TV adaptation of Exciting Times.

According to Deadline, the star has signed on to executive produce and potentially star in the drama series adaptation of the Naoise Dolan novel.

The series is described as “bracingly intelligent, hilarious and raw” and centers on Ava, the role Dynevor could play.

Ava is an Irish transplant abroad teaching English grammar to wealthy children who becomes entangled in a love triangle with banker Julian and lawyer Edith.

Bridgerton burst onto the scene at the end of last year, propelling Dynevor and co-star Rege-Jean Page to global stardom.

The series was quickly renewed for three seasons after breaking Netflix records, but it was announced that Page would not be back.

He was offered a cameo role but opted to focus on his flourishing career after completing his planned one-year deal with Bridgerton.

As previously reported, Bridgerton Season 2 will focus on Anthony Bridgerton's search for love.

The new season will feature new cast members Simone Ashley (Sex Education), Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Calam Lynch (Dunkirk, Derry Girls), Rupert Young (The White Queen), and Rupert Evans.

It's unclear at this stage what Dynevor's commitments to Exciting Times could mean for Bridgerton, but it's possible the Netflix series could be preparing for a Daphne-less future.

Daphne and Simon's love story was at the center of the freshman season, but with new couples getting time to shine each season, it makes sense to phase out the original stars.

Bridgerton Season 2 production has not been a smooth process, with the series being shut down due to COVID-19 on several occasions.

What are your thoughts on Dynevor potentially departing?

Are you excited about the star's potential new role?

Hit the comments.

