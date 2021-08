Queen Sugar Season 6 Trailer Teases Trouble for the Bordelons

Are you ready for Queen Sugar Season 6?

OWN announced today the acclaimed drama series, created and executive produced by filmmaker Ava DuVernay (When They See Us, Cherish the Day), returns Tuesday, September 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

In anticipation of the series return, the season six trailer was unveiled, showing glimpses of the Bordelon family reclaiming their lives coming out of the pandemic.

"As Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) and Darla (Bianca Lawson) plan the arrival of their new baby, Nova (Rutina Wesley) continues to speak out against political corruption, and Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) faces a life-altering decision," according to OWN.

"Throughout the season, we witness the joy amid the struggle and humanity's ability to persevere through whatever life may bring," the logline continues.

In continuing the creative vision DuVernay established in season one of hiring an entirely female directorial team, season six includes five filmmakers making their television directing debut.

The Queen Sugar Season 6 directorial line-up includes: Bertha Bay-Sa Pan, Carmen MarrĂ³n, Cierra Glaude, Keisha Rae Witherspoon, Marie Jamora, Shari L. Carpenter, Shaz Bennett, and Stephanie Turner, with Lisa France upped to serve as producing director.

This upcoming season marks 42 female filmmakers the series has hired since 2016, 39 of whom are first-time television directors.

The beloved series was recognized by the Television Academy Honors for its powerful portrayal of an African-American family in the Deep South that sheds light on complex issues and challenges facing our society.

This year, Emmy Magazine featured the series as the cover of the March 19 issue, and the African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) honored the series with the 2021 Impact Award for tackling the Covid crisis in the Black community, proving how television can be both compelling while also serving the greater public good, along with awarding the series with both Best TV Drama (for the fourth consecutive year) and Best Writing.

The hit series has been awarded the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Drama Series and nominated as Television Show of the Year by the American Black Film Festival (ABFF).

Queen Sugar Season 5ranked #1 in its Tuesday 8-9 p.m. time period across broadcast and cable with African-American W25-54, W18+, Households, and total viewers.

The drama is produced for OWN by ARRAY Filmworks and Harpo Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. The season six executive producers are Ava DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Paul Garnes, and Anthony Sparks.

The series is based on the book by Natalie Baszile.

Check out the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.