Truth Be Told Exclusive Clip: Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson Tease Season 2's Killer Mystery

It feels like a long time coming, but Truth Be Told Season 2 finally premieres Friday, August 20.

Octavia Spencer returns in the role of Poppy Parnell, an investigative reporter behind a hit true-crime podcast.

Co-starring with her this season is Kate Hudson, who plays Poppy's childhood friend, media mogul Micah.

As developments unfold, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test.

Apple TV+ provided TV Fanatic with an exclusive look at a featurette that shows Spencer and Hudson speaking about working together and the trajectory of the second season.

The two women clearly have a lot of respect for one another, with Hudson admitting that she was attracted to the show thanks to Spencer.

They reveal that their characters are a bit of a double act, but the case might drive a permanent wedge between them.

The case of the season involves the brutal murder of Micah's husband, Joshua, and how she is dragged through the mud in the media as fingers are pointed.

Poppy and Micah unite to crack the case, but it's clear there is still a lot of tension between them, suggesting there's a history that will be explored in the sophomore run.

In addition to Hudson, joining the sophomore season are series regulars Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge, and Mychala Faith Lee.

Returning cast includes Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Tami Roman, and Katherine LaNasa.

Truth Be Told is created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and produced by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment, and Endeavor Content.

Serving as executive producers alongside Spellman are Octavia Spencer,Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment, and Mikkel Nørgaard.

Check out the full video below to get a feel for the complicated dynamics, and be sure to return to TV Fanatic on Friday for a full run-down of the season premiere.

