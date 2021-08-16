Watch Chesapeake Shores Online: Season 5 Episode 1

What happened in the aftermath of the kiss?

On Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 1, the drama was at a high as more details about the fateful event came to light.

Kevin with the Siblings - Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 1

Meanwhile, the family planned a homecoming party for Bree, but she was not ready to celebrate.

Elsewhere, Kevin and Sarah continue to get acclimated with their new life.

What did they learn about each other?

Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 1 Quotes

Kevin: Are you guys back together?
Mick: Right now, we're just being. Why" Would it bother you if we were?
Kevin: If I'm being honest? At first, I thought it would. But after seeing you together, it's like you've got some sort of spark or something. Mom, too. So, no I don't have a problem with it.

I think you're gonna be a great dad. It's just, leave the naming up to me, OK?

Sarah

