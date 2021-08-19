Watch Good Trouble Online: Season 3 Episode 16

Did Callie return to Jamie?

On Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 16, she started to see her ex in a new light as Tommy's trial kicked off.

Meanwhile, Mariana wondered if she could ever make amends with her colleagues after realizing how badly her decisions affected their careers.

Elsewhere, Malika realized she had to establish boundaries if her relationship was ever going to work.

Alice and Ruby's relationship came to light. Who was surprised?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.