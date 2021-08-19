Watch Good Trouble Online: Season 3 Episode 16

at .

Did Callie return to Jamie?

On Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 16, she started to see her ex in a new light as Tommy's trial kicked off.

Jamie's Conclusion - tall - Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 16

Meanwhile, Mariana wondered if she could ever make amends with her colleagues after realizing how badly her decisions affected their careers.

Elsewhere, Malika realized she had to establish boundaries if her relationship was ever going to work.

Alice and Ruby's relationship came to light. Who was surprised?

Watch Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch Good Trouble online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 16 Quotes

A week ago he thought racism was funny, now we can't even mention anything cultural.

Shawn

I started working here because I needed a break from the tech world but classic air sign, I can't stop to breathe, you know?

Mariana

Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 16

Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 16 Photos

Keeping an Eye Out - Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 16
Jamie's Conclusion - tall - Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 16
A Game Changing Revelation - tall - Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 16
Kathleen Impresses the Jurty - tall - Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 16
Prosecution Team - Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 16
Opening Statement -tall - Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 16
  1. Good Trouble
  2. Good Trouble Season 3
  3. Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 16
  4. Watch Good Trouble Online: Season 3 Episode 16