Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 3 Episode 5

at .

Did Liz make the right choice?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 5, the drama continued to mount as Heath wanted answers, leading Liz down a dangerous road.

Gregory's In Town - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Maria and Rosa stood up to Jordan after his recent actions, but did it really help them?

Elsewhere, Isobel tried to get to the root cause of what happened to Jones,.

Did she find herself in danger again?

Watch Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Roswell, New Mexico online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 5 Quotes

Michael: I made myself a promise this morning, Iz. I'm gonna drink less tequila, and I'm gonna take care of the people who matter.
Isobel: Okay. But give me the day, alright? Let me see what I can find out.
Michael: What am I supposed to do?
Isobel: I don't know, Michael. Find someone else to take care of.

I need Max Evans. Take me back to Roswell.

Liz [to Heath]

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 5

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 5 Photos

Michael Postures Tall - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 5
Kyle Looks On - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 5
Face Off - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 5
Gregory's In Town - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 5
Arturo Writes - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 5
Rosa & Papi - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 5
  1. Roswell, New Mexico
  2. Roswell, New Mexico Season 3
  3. Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 5
  4. Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 3 Episode 5