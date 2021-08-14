Watch SurrealEstate Online: Season 1 Episode 5

What did the latest spirit want?

On SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 5, a rap star rented a client's recording studio, and a tragic secret was revealed during the playback.

Unknown Girl Joins In - SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 5

With The Roman Agency closing in on what really happened, they had to make sense of what was about to change for them.

Elsewhere, Luke realized there was more to his dark past than he first thought.

Watch SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 5 Online

SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 5 Quotes

Hey, ya big, smelly piece a shit.

Phil

[to a painting of Jesus] Look, don't make it weird, OK? I'm not looking to get back together. I was just in the neighborhood.

Phil

SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 5

