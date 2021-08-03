Watch The Republic of Sarah Online: Season 1 Episode 8

Was it the end of the line for Greylock?

An unexpected snowstorm left the town stranded with no plows on The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 8, and Sarah had to face up to her fears.

With two new visitors, she had to find a way to appease them and the town.

Meanwhile, AJ and Grover took some time away from the snow and learned some interesting details about her school life.

