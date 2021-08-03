Watch The Republic of Sarah Online: Season 1 Episode 8

Was it the end of the line for Greylock?

An unexpected snowstorm left the town stranded with no plows on The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 8, and Sarah had to face up to her fears.

Breakthrough Moment - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 7

With two new visitors, she had to find a way to appease them and the town.

Meanwhile, AJ and Grover took some time away from the snow and learned some interesting details about her school life.

The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 8 Quotes

Grover: Is everything OK?
Bella: If you call my father and Alexis getting a divorce OK, then, yeah, everything's great.

Sarah: Hopefully, our plow teams will make some progress.
Weston: Sarah, the temperature's dropped about 10 degrees in the last hour. All that wet snow is freezing over. Main Street's like the world's most extreme luge track. You can't send plows out there.
Sarah: I already did.

The Other Woman - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 8
Hearing Bella's Story - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 8
Uncomfortable Spot - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 8
Stuck in a Hard Place - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 8
Finally Going to Prom - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 8
Hosting Prom - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 8
