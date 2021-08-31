YOU Season 3 Spoiler Photos: Will Joe and Love Become the Killer Couple of Suburbia?

Netflix confirmed earlier this week that the highly-anticipated third season YOU would touch down on its streaming service on October 15.

In the aftermath, Netflix dropped a bunch of photos that tease some of the coming events, as well as some of the new cast members.

We'll start with Joe and Love because one of the photos shows them seemingly having a new killing chamber.

If you watch YOU online, you know Joe was stunned by the revelation that Love was partial to killing some people who got on her wrong side.

And, just as Joe realized he wanted to kill her, she told him she was pregnant with their child.

So, they moved to Suburbia, but Joe wasted no time in finding a new object of his affection, which will undoubtedly cause some problems.

In the above photo, we see the pair at what looks to be a new place to hold their victims, suggesting they will be on the prowl for victims.

We also see Joe with his son in another photo.

Yes, Joe will be playing the doting dad, and Love, well, it looks like she'll continue to put her culinary skills to good use.

A new photo shows her behind the counter, wearing an apron, seemingly serving some shocked customers.

The series somehow manages to reinvent itself every season, and given the past, both Love and Joe are going to have to be careful who they cross.

We also have a glimpse of Scott Speedman's character.

The Animal Kingdom actor is set to play Matthew, a "successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father."

"He’s reserved, at times mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn, all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath."

Tati Gabrielle (The 100, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) is also joining the cast as Marienne, a librarian who is clued up on what is going on in her neighborhood.

She's observant but is hiding a personal struggle that prevents her from creating a better life for her and her child.

We know Joe loves anything to do with books, but could Marienne be the person to unravel the truth about this new family?

Based on her first photo, it looks like she and Joe are friends, or at the very least, acquaintances.

"In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers," reads the official logline.

"Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness."

"And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing," it continues.

"But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape."

The cast of YOU Season 3 includes Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg), Victoria Pedretti (Love Quinn-Goldberg), Saffron Burrows (Dottie Quinn), Tati Gabrielle (Marianne), Dylan Arnold (Theo), and Shalita Grant (Sherry).

Also on the cast this season is Travis Van Winkle (Cary), Scott Speedman (Matthew), Michaela McManus (Natalie), Shannon Chan-Kent (Kiki), Ben Menhl (Dante), Chris O’Shea (Andrew), and Christopher Sean (Brandon).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.