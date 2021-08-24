Your Honor Renewed for Season 2: Will Bryan Cranston Return?

The court will be back in session in 2022 for Your Honor.

Showtime has officially ordered a second season of the Bryan Cranston-led thriller, the premium cabler announced Tuesday during its TCA summer press tour.

Also of note:

Bryan Cranston will be back for the second season, which will span 10 episodes and launch sometime in 2022.

“We were blown away by Your Honor — by the power of [Peter Moffat’s] storytelling, by the depth of Bryan’s performance and by the overwhelming reaction from our subscribers who watched in record numbers,” Showtime’s president of entertainment Gary Levine said in a statement.

“Imagine our delight when we learned that Peter believed he had more story to tell and Bryan felt he had more depths to plumb. So, along with its millions of fans, I am gleefully shouting ‘Encore!'”

The show features a closed case at the end of the season, but with successful limited series, there is always the desire to continue.

The series is executive produced by Emmy nominees Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Evil) and Liz Glotzer (Evil, The Good Fight).

The show starred Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.

SAG Award winner Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name) was also on board as Jimmy Baxter, the much-feared head of a crime family opposite Emmy and Golden Globe(R) nominee Hope Davis (For the People) as his wife, Gina, who might be even more dangerous than her husband.

The cast also includes Carmen Ejogo (Selma), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), and Sofia Black-D'Elia (The Night Of).

Additional guest stars included Maura Tierney (The Affair), Amy Landecker (Transparent), Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans), Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is the New Black), Chet Hanks (Empire), Lamar Johnson (The Hate You Give), and Lilli Kay (Chambers).

Simply put, it was a stellar cast.

Additionally, Showtime has renewed Desus & Mario and Flatbish Misdemeanors for additional seasons.

