Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Saved: Could the Beloved Series Return for the Holidays?

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist fans, we have some good news:

The beloved NBC drama has been saved.

Per Deadline, beloved dramedy is returning for a holiday movie that will wrap up the canceled drama.

But there's a catch, and quite a big one at that:

The movie will be on Roku.

While Roku has not confirmed the development, it is thought that a deal with the show's cast is being ironed out to bring them back for the special.

What's more, a third season could follow. It will all come down to the reception of the movie.

NBC officially canceled the series in June after negotiations with Peacock to rescue the series fell apart.

An eight-episode final season was said to be part of the pact, but a deal could not be reached, leaving fans questioning whether they would get a conclusion.

Lionsgate, the studio behind the series, wasted no time in shopping it to other outlets, and series creator Austin Winsberg seemed positive about a good outcome.

“Okay. Here we are. The news is out. NBC/Peacock have decided not to go forward with another season. We can discuss that later. But right now I refuse to believe the show is dead,” he tweeted in June.

“There is too much love and goodwill and the fan base is incredible. Now here is what I need.”

“I believe we can have a real chance somewhere else,” he wrote on Twitter, before urging fans to make their voices heard.

“But the more fan support we can throw behind it — the better.”

"Please tweet #saveZoeysplaylist. Let’s get it trending and let the powers that be know the appetite is strong. Also open to any other suggestions to prove the love,” he said.

Zoey was one of four NBC dramas on the bubble after NBC's upfronts, alongside Manifest, Good Girls, and Debris.

All four were canceled, but Manifest might be getting a second chance at life as both Netflix and NBC are in negotiations to bring the series back.

If the series doesn't return, Jane Levy is filled with "gratitude," she said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“I feel like I did everything that I wanted to with this show. If it’s over, I don’t have any regrets. I gave it my all and so did everybody else.”

Your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.