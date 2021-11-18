Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas Trailer Teases a Musical Conclusion

How will it all end for Zoey and her friends?

Roku on Thursday dropped the trailer for the forthcoming continuation of the former NBC series, and it looks like another solid outing.

It will be available to stream on December 1 on The Roku Channel, which does not require a device.

Jane Levy (Zoey), Mary Steenburgen (Maggie), Skylar Astin (Max), John Clarence Stewart (Simon), Alex Newell (Mo), Andrew Leeds (David), Alice Lee (Emily), Michael Thomas Grant (Leif), Kapil Talwalkar (Tobin), David St. Louis (Perry), Peter Gallagher (Mitch), and Bernadette Peters (Deb) are all returning.

The series was initially airing on NBC, but the plug was pulled earlier this year when a deal could not be reached to continue it on Peacock.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is the kind of show that doesn’t just entertain people, it speaks to them,” Colin Davis, Roku’s head of original scripted programming, said in a press release when the movie was confirmed.

“The show has a healing power about it, which is brought to life by the incredibly talented cast through music and dance. That connection with the audience is what makes bringing a holiday-themed film like Zoey to life with the original cast so special.”

“I am so extremely grateful to The Roku Channel for helping us get Zoey to sing again,” creator Austin Winsberg said.

“I can’t think of a more appropriate time to hear someone’s heart song than the holidays." "And Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will be an opportunity to provide the fans and new viewers alike a chance to all tap their toes and get in the holiday mood.”

The project is set to bring the series to a close, but if there is a demand on Roku, the streamer is not ruling out further projects set in the universe.

The best part of this is that the movie will be available for free. Many shows are moving behind paywalls after being saved, so this is the exception to that rule.

Check out the trailer and hit the comments with your thoughts below.

