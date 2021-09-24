Doctor Who Shocker: Russell T. Davies Returns as Showrunner!

Doctor Who is partying like it's 2005.

The beloved sci-fi drama dropped a bombshell on fans Friday morning:

Russell T. Davies is returning as showrunner.

Davies was instrumental in bringing Doctor Who back to the air in 2005.

He will return in 2023 following the exit of Chris Chibnall.

The BBC has said Davies would be a part of the series for the 60th anniversary and beyond.

“I’m beyond excited to be back on my favorite show,” said Davies.

“But we’re time-travelling too fast, there’s a whole series of Jodie Whittaker’s brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm – I’m still a viewer for now.”

Added Chibnall: “It’s monumentally exciting and fitting that Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary will see one of Britain’s screenwriting diamonds return home."

"Russell built the baton that is about to be handed back to him — Doctor Who, the BBC, the screen industry in Wales, and let’s be honest everyone in the whole world, have so many reasons to be very excited indeed about what lies ahead.”

“As the 13th Doctor prepares to embark on new and extraordinary adventures, the winds of change are blowing… bringing with them news to delight Doctor Who fans across the globe,” said Piers Wenger, BBC director of drama.

“We are thrilled that Russell is returning to Doctor Who to build on the huge achievements of Chris and Jodie. Thank you to the two of them and the team in Cardiff for all they continue to do for the show, and hello Russell, it’s wonderful to have you back.”

Chibnall and current Doctor Jodie Whittaker announced they will be exiting the iconic series, with three specials that will close in Fall 2022.

The series has been a big brand for the BBC around the globe, and the regular refreshes of the talent off and on-screen have kept it a success.

Davies is a prolific showrunner and creator of some of the biggest shows around, including Queer as Folk, Years and Years, A Very English Scandal, and It's a Sin.

His take on Doctor Who also spawned spinoffs -- Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures.

Your thoughts on this exciting announcement?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch Doctor Who online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.