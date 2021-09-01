Fanatic Feed: Unsolved Mysteries Future Revealed, New Amsterdam Scoop, & More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Wednesday, September 1.

Netflix will have another batch of Unsolved Mysteries in 2022.

Per Deadline, the streamer has officially ordered a third volume of the popular unscripted series.

Executive producers for the series include Terry Dunn Meurer for Cosgrove/Meurer Productions and Shawn Levy and Josh Barry for 21 Laps Entertainment. Dunn said, “The Unsolved Mysteries production team at Cosgrove/Meurer Productions couldn’t be more excited about developing volume 3 of our successful Netflix series."

"We’re currently in production on more intriguing mysteries and we look forward to our viewers’ help in solving the new cases next summer. "

"Thank you to our Unsolved Mysteries fans who have made the series such a huge success.” “We feel thrilled and privileged to be filming volume 3 of Unsolved Mysteries."

"The massive success of our last two volumes on Netflix proved that there is enduring and passionate love for this iconic franchise, and we can’t wait to dig into more of the stories that Unsolved Mysteries tells so uniquely well."

"21 Laps is committed to emotional humanist stories, and to be able to tell more of these true stories of mystery alongside Cosgrove/Meurer who produced the original series, is a dream come true,” added Levy and Barry.

Also at Netflix, the streamer has announced it will launch 180 episodes of Seinfeld on October 1.

The show completed production in May (of 1998) and is slated for release on the Netflix platform in its entirety on October 1, 2021.

Bookended by Seinfeld’s stand-up material, the 180 episodes of the sitcom explore the minutiae of the comic’s everyday life as he navigates his relationships with a talented ensemble cast, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Troll, Family Ties), Michael Richards (UHF, Fridays), and Jason Alexander (Pretty Woman).

“This is the first time we’ve taken a risk of this nature, going all-in on 9 seasons at the jump,” said Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a witty statement on the news.

“But Jerry has created something special with this sitcom that nobody has ever done. I truly think he and Mr. David have enormous futures ahead of them and I’m thrilled Netflix could be the home for them to grow their fanbases.”

“Larry and I are enormously grateful to Netflix for taking this chance on us. It takes a lot of guts to trust two schmucks who literally had zero experience in television when we made this thing,” said Seinfeld.

"We really got carried away, I guess. I didn’t realize we made so many of them. Hope to recoup god knows how many millions it must have taken to do. But worth all the work if people like it. Crazy project.”

Over on NBC, Annie Live! is staging an Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt reunion.

Jane Krakowski is set to co-star in the project as Lily St. Regis.

The cast also includes Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, and Celina Smith in the titular role of Annie.

Also at NBC, the network has dropped a synopsis for New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 1, airing Tuesday, September 21.

"Max and Sharpe wake up to a new, more personal dynamic," it reads.

"Iggy calls upon an old contact to help with an explosive situation at the hospital."

"Bloom begins a tricky dynamic with her new Emergency Department residents and Reynolds finds himself in an awkward position with Dr. Baptiste and his wife, Dr. Lyn Malvo. Source:"

Sounds dramatic, right?

