Fox at TCA: 24 Revival Talks, Fantasy Island Season 2 Odds, & More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Wednesday, September 8.

The Resident could be losing its third star in a year.

Morris Chestnut is opening up about his status with the FOX medical drama after shifting to recurring status.

The reason for the change in status is because he's a series regular on the new drama series Our Kind of People, also at FOX.

At the Television Critics Association summer press tour Wednesday, Chestnut shared that he was unsure about his future on The Resident.

“I’m not sure exactly what’s going to happen with The Resident,” he revealed during the TCA panel presentation for Our Kind of People, according to Deadline.

“I love the cast; I love everything about that show but I also love everything about this show.”

“I actually had an opportunity to go back to The Resident full time but when the opportunity came to be on this show, and I read the script… there was an opportunity to work with Lee, and I was a fan of [creator] Karin [Gist]," the star continued.

"Once I read the script, I wanted to be part of this world. I felt that this story about affluent wealthy Black people who are not playing ball or in entertainment was something that the world needed to see and I wanted to be a part of that."

"It was a no-brainer for me to sign onto this show."

While there's no confirmation whether Chestnut will ever return to the series, there's hope.

His likely exit comes after the news that Shaunette Renée Wilson and Emily VanCamp had both bowed out.

As for Chestnut's new series, FOX dropped a full-length trailer today at TCA, and it looks very good.

Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s provocative, critically acclaimed book, “Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class,” the series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful black elite have come to play for over 50 years.

From executive producer Lee Daniels (Empire, The United States Vs. Billie Holiday) and writer and executive producer Karin Gist (Star, Grey’s Anatomy), the series follows a strong-willed, single mom as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of black women.

But she soon discovers a dark secret about her own mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.

The show is a soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of black resilience and achievement.

The series stars Yaya DaCosta (Chicago Med, Whitney) as Angela Vaughn and Morris Chestnutas Raymond DuPont.

Check out the trailer below and scroll down for more news!

Meanwhile, Kiefer Sutherland could be making a comeback as Jack Bauer to 24.

Per Deadline, there are "active creative discussions" about bringing the series back with a fresh take.

“There’s still a possibility, there’s still some discussions with the producers on a take that we have yet to hear,” FOX President Michael Thorn said to the outlet.

“There [are] some active creative discussions that are happening.”

24 initially aired on FOX to 2010, spanning 8 seasons and a two-hour movie.

It was revived in 2014 for a limited series before Corey Hawkins stepped into a lead role in 24: Legacy.

There have been teases of a spinoff or revival in recent years, but nothing concrete has been revealed.

We'll need to stay tuned on this one.

Speaking of pickups, Fantasy Island could be headed for a second-season pickup at the network.

According to Deadline, the network believes Fantasy Island held its own this summer and that they could be looking to bring in actors from other FOX series for a potential second season.

“We’re really high on it and it’s been exciting for us to cross pollinate some of the stars that we have in other series and do other exciting turns on Fantasy Island," Thorn explained.

We definitely see a potential second season and it’s something that we’re talking about now. We’re very pleased with the show and Liz [Craft] and Sarah [Fain] did a very good job,” he said.

While the series has been a soft on-air performer in its regular time period, the show has been pulling in decent numbers through encores.

Given the nature of the show, it should be cost-effective enough to continue.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.