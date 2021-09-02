Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Casts Andrew Lincoln, Essie Davis, & More!

Guillermo de Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is officially in production.

Netflix confirmed the start of the Toronto-based production of the all-new, live-action genre-defining and chilling collection of distinct stories.

"Acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker and creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Guillermo del Toro has curated a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror," reads the logline.

"From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original works by del Toro) will be brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro."

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is created and executive produced by Guillermo del Toro and executive produced by Academy Award winner J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water; Sex/Life), who also serves as co-showrunner; and Gary Ungar.

Regina Corrado serves as co-executive producer.

Below is the talent attached to each of the stories.

- Essie Davis (The Babadook), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead; Penguin Bloom) and Hannah Galway (Sex/Life) star in an episode written (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro) and directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook; The Nightingale)

- Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest; Homeland; Amadeus), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Fargo; The Wire) and Luke Roberts (Ransom; Black Sails) will appear in an episode written by David S. Goyer (Dark City; The Dark Knight; Batman Begins) (based on a short story by Michael Shea).

It is directed by David Prior (The Empty Man; AM1200).

- Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen; The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Elpidia Carrillo (Predator; Bread & Roses; Euphoria), Demetrius Grosse (Fear The Walking Dead; Boon; Lovecraft Country) and Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle; The Young Pope) star in an episode written by Regina Corrado (Deadwood; The Strain)

This one is directed by Guillermo Navarro (Godfather of Harlem; Narcos)

- Crispin Glover (Rivers Edge; Tim Burton’s Alice In Wonderland; American Gods; Back To The Future; Willard; Charlie’s Angels) and Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone; Westworld; The Punisher) star in an episode written by Lee Patterson (Curve; The Colony) (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) and directed by Keith Thomas (Firestarter; The Vigil)

- Peter Weller (upcoming The Colosseum; Naked Lunch; Star Trek Into Darkness; Robocop) stars in an episode directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), who also writes along with Aaron Stewart-Ahn

- Mika Watkins (Origin; Black Mirror; Troy: Fall of a City) writes an episode (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Thirteen; Lords of Dogtown; Twilight); with cast to be announced

- David Hewlett (SEE, The Shape of Water; Stargate: Atlantis) cast in an episode written (based on a short story by Henry Kuttner) and directed by Vincenzo Natali (In The Tall Grass; Splice; Cube; Hannibal)

- Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor) serves as writer of an episode (based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll) directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night; Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon; The Bad Batch) with cast to be confirmed

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.