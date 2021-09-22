Invasion: Sam Neil Says 'Not Today' to Aliens in Epic Trailer for Apple TV+ Drama

Aliens have been covered in the media for years, the forthcoming Apple TV+ drama, Invasion, looks like an epic tale of what happens when various incidents across the world have a bigger meaning.

The streamer today unveiled the trailer for the series, which is a new 10-episode science fiction drama series from Academy and Emmy Award-nominated writer/producer/director Simon Kinberg (X-Men films, Deadpool films, The Martian) and David Weil (Hunters).

The streamer describes the series as "sweeping" and "character-driven," which are both right up my street when it comes to projects of this nature.

The project was directed by Emmy Award nominee Jakob Verbruggen (The Alienist, The Fall), will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on October 22, 2021, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday.

Invasion is set across multiple continents and follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.

The series stars Shamier Anderson (Bruised, Awake), Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction, Paterson, Body of Lies), Sam Neill (Jurassic World: Dominion, Peaky Blinders), Firas Nassar (Fauda), and Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2, The Outsider).

Hailing from Boat Rocker Studios, Invasion is written and executive produced by Kinberg and Weil. In addition to directing, Verbruggen serves as executive producer.

Audrey Chon, Amy Kaufman and Elisa Ellis serve as executive producers alongside Andrew Baldwin, who also writes.

Katie O’Connell Marsh serves as executive producer for Boat Rocker Studios.

The talent alone is worth tuning. From the actors, writers, and the director, there's a lot of great people attached to this project, but the trailer is a visually stunning taste of what to expect.

TV shows have started resembling big-budget movies in recent years, and Invasion is no different.

It looks like it could be a movie.

Many of these high-concept dramas falter quickly for putting style over substance, but the official trailer introduces us to this fast-changing world and how everyone is reacting to an alien invasion.

Check out the full trailer below.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

Will you be adding this show to your list of what to watch?

Hit the comments below.

