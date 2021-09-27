On My Block Spinoff Lands Netflix Series Order

On My Block is ending, but the franchise will remain alive at Netflix.

The streamer on Monday handed out a series order for Freeridge, which promises to present “another side” of the town of Freeridge.

In a surprising twist, the new series would be from the perspective of a new group of teeangers.

“The stories of Freeridge continue in this On My Block spinoff following a new crew of friends who may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse kicking off an unforgettable adventure,” according to the logline.

Jamie Uyeshiro (On My Block) and On My Block co-creators Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft are set to serve as co-showrunners on the new series and executive-produce alongside On My Block co-creator Lauren Iungerich and Jamie Dooner.

“Some of the greatest comments we’ve heard about On My Block were from fans telling us that they felt seen and represented. As we embark on Freeridge, a more female-driven show, we will continue to invest in authentic characters that represent our passionate audience… Oh, and there may be gnomies,” said Uyeshiro, Gonzalez and Haft in a joint statement.

“While this chapter is closing for our OG squad this October as they reach the end of high school, we are excited to bring a brand new cast of characters and stories to life in this On My Block spinoff,” said Netflix comedy head Tracey Pakosta.

“There are so many more stories to tell in Freeridge and we’re grateful to continue this journey with Lauren, Eddie, Jeremy, Jamie Uyeshiro and Jamie Dooner.”

Added Iungerich: “Co-creating and running On My Block was and will always be a highlight of my life. I am so proud to pass the baton to my incredible partners Eddie and Jeremy and the incomparable Jamie Uyeshiro who rocked it in the writers’ room from day one."

"There are more stories to tell of our beloved Freeridge and I cannot wait to continue to work with this talented team.”

The final season of On My Block is set for a Netflix launch next month and picks up years after the events of the third season, with the friends going their separate ways.

On My Block stars Diego Tinoco as Cesar Diaz, Sierra Capri as Monse Finnie, Jason Genao as Ruby Martinez, Brett Gray as Jamal Turner, Jessica Marie Garcia as Jasmine, and Julio Macias as Oscar.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.