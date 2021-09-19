Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 9 Review: Loyal to the End

What the hell just happened?

No, seriously, guys, what the hell just happened? Better yet, what is Raq doing?

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 9 was a rollercoaster ride from start to finish, and that war we’ve been waiting for all season long is officially in full swing. So, it’s time to buckle up because we are headed for one hell of a crash landing.

Kanan Stark went full Kanan Stark this hour.

We’ve always known what Kanan was capable of. The adult man had loyalty to himself and only himself. So, it’s been odd but also a bit refreshing in a way to see him as a kid with a lot more empathy and understanding than his older self.

But that’s all officially out the window now.

I’ve been waiting for the thing that changed Kanan. But as things continue to play out, I think it’s more like a series of events that ultimately lead to the Kanan we meet in Power.

In a short amount of time, he’s gone from high-schooler to drug dealing murderer. And it wasn’t the murder of D-Wiz or the bad crack that set Kanan on this particular path. No, he’s been slowly walking down it all along.

And each new thing molds him into an entirely different person.

He has Raq to thank for this. And she can spare us all the talk about wanting better for Kanan because there were always ways to go about that. Do you believe for a second that she thought Kanan had a shot of escaping the business so long as he was living under her roof?

This was ALWAYS going to be his life.

Raq’s pep talk to Kanan felt more like it was for herself than for him. Almost like it was a way to feel justified in what she was asking of her son. Because she was, of course, not honest with Kanan, instead creating a narrative around the killing of a man that was detrimental to the family.

I'm your mother. And I'm asking you to kill a man. Raq [to Kana] Permalink: I'm your mother. And I'm asking you to kill a man.

Permalink: I'm your mother. And I'm asking you to kill a man.

But no, Raq, this was a man that was detrimental to you more than anything.

She crafted a perfect life around the story of Defcon being Kanan’s dad, and that lie coming out, and the fact that he was actually the product of her and a cop would be devastating to her. It would forever alter her relationship with her son, and it could have more ramifications for her business as well.

Whether long ago or not, the notion that Raq was in bed with the police is irrelevant because the perception is bad for business.

Raq could sense the desperation pouring off Howard when they spoke at the hospital, and you could see the wheels turning in her head. She could get rid of Howard and potentially take Unique down all in one go, but there was only one person who could get close enough to Howard at this junction to pull the trigger.

And Kanan shoots to kill, which means she orders her sixteen-year-old child to shoot his father dead.

Now, Kanan isn’t aware that Howard is his father, but this one secret has to come out sooner than later. About ten secrets are floating around that still haven’t seen the light of day, but this one has to come out for peak and maximum drama.

I’m beginning to wonder if there is anything that can drive a wedge between Raq and Kanan because every time you think, ‘oh, THIS is the thing that will tear them apart,’ they find a way to move forward.

But Howard’s last words to Kanan could cause him to think a little deeper about why this was the move Raq was so desperate to make.

By wearing Unique’s jacket, it’s clear that it’s set up for someone to spot the outerwear at the scene and pinpoint him as the man to kill a police officer. But will it be that easy to get rid of Unique?

Marvin tried and failed spectacularly. Considering the sheer amount of bullets that were flying through that parking lot, it’s a wonder there were barely any casualties.

Marvin was prepared to wage a one-person war against Unique in defense of his little brother. But you can’t give Marvin props or any compassion when you see how he treats another person in his family.

We’ve barely gotten any scenes between Jukebox and Marvin throughout Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1. Still, there have been hints along the way that Marvin is not only an absentee parent in many ways but a troubled one as well.

The confrontation between father and daughter is tragic and uncomfortable to watch. Marvin has his hands around Jukebox’s neck, and he’s on the verge of choking the life out of his flesh and blood because of her sexuality.

Because she dared to be involved with a woman, that was a crime to be punished by him, as if he’s some judge and executioner.

To say Marvin is disgusting is an understatement of epic proportions. Jukebox has had so much taken away from her in such a short amount of time, and much like Kanan, her march toward becoming the Jukebox we know as an adult is starting to make sense.

A conversation with Raq about the importance of keeping friendly with the cops has had a lasting effect on her. And couple that with the odd relationship she’s forged with Burke, and you can see why infiltrating the police force was something that she would eventually decide to do.

It was a rather explosive hour from start to finish. It sets the stage for the final hour, which should include the fallout from Howard’s murder, the war escalation, and the continued tensions festering within the family.

Lou-Lou is awake, but what does this brush with death do for him and his ambitions moving forward? On the one hand, this could be the push that he needs to distance himself from the family or bring him closer as he looks to protect his family.

Maybe Raq will get the upper hand in this case, but the cost could be plentiful.

She was hellbent on making sure everyone remembered who she was and where she was from, but in doing so, she’s permanently changed her son forever.

Everything Else You Need To Know

Pushing Symphony away wasn’t an unexpected thing for Raq to do with the heat getting increasingly closer, if only because she figured that he could end up being a liability moving forward. I’ve been wary about him for so long, but now I’m just confused if his sole purpose was to be a mostly dull love interest.

Nicole’s parent and their entitled selves trying to blame Jukebox for Nicole’s overdose was frustrating and sad. Instead of mourning their daughter and trying to come to terms with their own ignorance, they’re choosing to blame instead.

Talk about being in the right place at the right time! Howard got a front-row seat to an assassination attempt and stepped in rather smoothly to stop it. And Raq couldn’t even give him an hour before she plotted his death.

RIP Malcolm Howard. The pure definition of complicated. He wasn’t a good person, not really. But whether or not he deserved to die by his son’s hand could be debated. One thing is for sure, Omar Epps will be missed!

Once your head stops spinning, join me in the comments and let me know what you’re looking forward to seeing in the final installment this year!

Will Kanan ever find out he was Howard’s son?

What happens next to Unique?

Who do you think is in danger of not making it out of the season alive?

Drop a line and remember to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan online, so you're caught up before the finale!

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.