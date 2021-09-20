Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Online: Season 1 Episode 9

Did Marvin get some sweet revenge?

On Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 9, the hit on Lou Lou left everyone at odds over how to proceed.

Trouble In Paradise - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 9

With Raq in danger, it was down to Kanan to help, leading to an almighty power struggle between two different forces.

Meanwhile, Kanan's mom was in a lot of trouble when her part in something big came to light.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 9 Quotes

I know who you are, Raq. I love who you are.

Symphony

The fuck they did to you, baby brother. They forget who the fuck I am, Lou. Where the fuck I come from. But they about to remember me. They bout to know me.

Raq

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 9 Photos

Kanan's Time - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 9
Trouble In Paradise - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 9
Checking In - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 9
Visiting Lou - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 9
Parents React - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 9
Snooping Around - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 9
