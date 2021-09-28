Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 4 Review: To a Different Day

Just when we believed Nova's book was a thing of the past, it reared its ugly head up once again on Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 4.

That Nova ever thought she could write all of that, and she and her family wouldn't suffer any adverse consequences from it blows my mind. Nova is an intelligent woman; how could she be that naive?

As much as I don't like Sheriff Guidry, I couldn't blame him for this one. It makes sense that the families of those dead men would want answers, and Nova's book pointed them in the direction of the farm.

Just because the Bordelons were willing to accept that it was a lie because Prosper said it was, was no reason to think the rest of the world would follow suit.

But having the smug Sheriff show up with an entire crew to dig up the farm was a horrible way to interrupt Darla and Ralph Angel's lazy morning in bed.

However, it led to one upside; Ralph Angel learned that someone had poisoned his soil with massive amounts of pesticides, and that's why his crops did so poorly this year. Ralph Angel is convinced it's the Landrys, and he could be right.

The Landrys looking to get revenge against the Bordelons and eventually take their farm is undoubtedly true to type.

But Ralph Angel has no evidence to back up the theory, and he's feeling a lot of anger and frustration that may push him to do something stupid.

And for such a smart man, foolish pride has a frequent tendency to cloud his judgment.

I can understand Ralph Angel being hesitant to have Darla ask her parents for the money left in that account. Going to your in-laws for money is never fun, even if that money was meant for Darla.

Darla: We need it. The harvest didn’t bring in as much as we thought. These payday loans aren’t going away. I don’t want to get into more trouble than we’re already in.

Darla: We need it. The harvest didn't bring in as much as we thought. These payday loans aren't going away. I don't want to get into more trouble than we're already in.

Ralph Angel: I don't like it. I don't want your Mama thinking we can't take care of ourselves, and I for sure don't want her talking to Aunt Vi.

Ralph Angel is insistent that he can take care of their family, but sometimes taking care of your family means swallowing your pride and asking for help when it's available.

But Ralph Angel seems to feel that he's not a real man if he can't make it on his own, and it causes him nothing but trouble.

When the Sheriff and his crew showed up with the warrant to dig up the farm, Ralph Angel could have called Charley, who would have sent legal representation to see if there was any way to stop them.

But he wouldn't call her for that the same way he won't let her know the trouble he's having making the bills on the farm.

Charley can help. She would likely be happy to help, but Ralph Angel won't accept it, and he's risking his family more than he's helping them.

Speaking of Charley, she told Davis she loved him via voicemail, which felt a little cold and impersonal, although a big step. I wish we had gotten to see this couple face to face for that moment.

I’ve seen you love when it was easy. I’ve seen you love when it was hard. When love was the only thing left for us to do. We’ve taken on the challenges and joys of life. I can’t believe I’m in this place with you. I never thought I’d be here again, but here we are, and I’m happy. I love you too.

Charley [to Davis] Permalink: I’ve seen you love when it was easy. I’ve seen you love when it was hard. When love was the...

Davis and Charley's rekindled romance feels as though it's been too easy. I'm waiting for an obstacle to hinder their path, and I hope it's from outside forces and not Davis falling back into old patterns.

Nova finally had a security system installed at her home, thank goodness, but it may be too little too late. Her informant says the police know they've been talking, and he wouldn't be surprised if they've been listening in on Nova.

Before, she was just a pain in their ass, now she's viewed as an enemy, and it can only get worse from there.

And what is it about Dominic I don't trust? Is it just me? The man always has an answer that will endear him to Nova. Is that just the writers trying to make sure we root for Dominic and Nova as a couple, or is he too good to be true?

Micah got a slap of reality when his professor dumped him after giving her flowers for her birthday. She was obviously only looking for a fling, and Micah was starting to feel something for her.

It's better off that she kicked him to the curb rather than strung him along. I wonder how many students she's used for sex over the years.

But poor Micah is so lost right now. He enjoyed his independence during his freshman year, but sophomore year has shown him that independence can be complicated and lonely. So we'll have to wait and see where meditation with a friend leads him.

And Violet encouraged Celene to officially divorce her abusive husband.

This is your life. You get to choose how you spend it. Violet

Permalink: This is your life. You get to choose how you spend it.

Does anyone else think that the guy will show up and kill Celene so that Vi and Hollywood will end up raising Gabriel? Violet can't have kids, and it's written all over Hollywood how much he'd love to be a dad. Is that where this is headed?

Finally, Nova and Billie talked. It turns out Jimmy Dale didn't rape Billie, but that doesn't mean he didn't try. And whether he had her or not, he told everyone he did, and they believed him.

Billie: Well, the truth is, I was a teenager lured to a secluded place by a grown man who wanted what he wanted. I was flattered by the attention until I figured out where it was going, and I got out of there as fast as I could. Thank God I was able to claw myself away before anything happened. But it didn’t matter because he said what he said, and Violet, you, my own father, and this whole town believed it. My word was nothing to anyone.

Nova: You were someone to me. You were my best friend. I was young and uneducated about assault and abuse in the world outside of St. Jo. I believed what everyone else believed at the time, and I’m sorry, Billie. I let you down then. I won’t let you down now. Permalink: You were someone to me. You were my best friend. I was young and uneducated about assault and...

Permalink: You were someone to me. You were my best friend. I was young and uneducated about assault and...

As much as I appreciated that Nova admitted she was young and uneducated about that kind of abuse at the time, it still doesn't say much for Nova.

Nova heard a rumor and believed her best friend slept with her aunt's husband. She didn't even consider there was another side to that story. What kind of friendship is that?

And Prosper was too darn cute with nurse Sandy. Will Billie be relieved that her father is enjoying his new friend? I hope so.

Unfortunately, I've known caregivers who have taken advantage of this kind of closeness, but I guess Prosper doesn't have much money, so I hope Sandy is exactly as she appears. I'd be furious if someone tried to play Prosper.

So what do you think, Queen Sugar fans?

Should Ralph Angel take the money Darla is offering? And is he right? Did the Landry's poison his soil?

Am I being paranoid about Nova trusting Dominic? And what did you think of Sandy and Prosper?

