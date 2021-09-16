Sarah Paulson Drops Bombshell on American Horror Story Fans: This Might Be My Last Season!

Sarah Paulson is one of the most popular stars of American Horror Story.

The actress has been with the show since the beginning, appearing in all but one season.

When she was absent from American Horror Story 1984, fans had one question:

Where is Sarah Paulson?

Now, it seems like fans will have that question for the years to come.

The 46-year-old appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night and got candid about her future with the series could be.

"I don't know," she responded when asked about what she could be working with Ryan Murphy on in the future.

"It's the first time in about three years where I don't know," the star added.

"I think this is my last season of Horror Story, probably. I mean, I don't know."

"Every time he comes to me with some wackadoodle-stoodle character I tend to be like, 'Yes! Let's do it!' So, I don't know. This is the first time. So, we'll see."

Paulson is currently playing Tuberculosis Karen on American Horror Story Season 10, but thanks to the season being comprised of two stories, she will be playing another character in the second half of the season.

The actress has snagged five Emmy nominations for her work on the series, and Murphy always seems to find new and intriguing characters for the star.

Paulson has also worked with Murphy on other projects, such as American Crime Story and Ratched.

The latter has been renewed for a second season, but there's been no update since the series arrived on Netflix a year ago.

It was a success in total viewers, but the lack of updates from the streamer or any of the talent is somewhat concerning.

As for AHS, the series has been renewed for a further three seasons, but it looks like Murphy will need to find some new faces.

Fans have reacted warmly to Macaulay Culkin in the current season, so it's possible the franchise could experiment with even more new faces for the likely final three seasons.

Paulson might not be far away from the AHS universe should she opt to depart. The star was said to be directing one episode of American Horror Stories, a new spinoff that launched earlier this year.

What are your thoughts on Paulson possibly departing?

Do you think the show should continue?

Hit the comments below.

