Sex/Life Renewed for Season 2 as Netflix Touts Impressive Viewership

Sex/Life is coming back!

Netflix has renewed terribly-reviewed but most-watched drama for a second season.

The streamer broke the news Monday, revealing production will take place once again in Toronto, Canada.

Season 1 of Sex/Life premiered June 25, 2021, and was watched by 67 Million households in its first four weeks.

Sarah Shahi (Billie Connelly), Mike Vogel (Cooper Connelly), Adam Demos (Brad Simon), and Margaret Odette (Sasha Snow) are all set to return for the second seasons.

Showrunner/Creator/Executive Producer/Writer Stacy Rukeyser (UnREAL) is also set to return.

“Sex/Life is a dream come true," said Rukeyser of the news.

"To create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying."

"When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired."

"I’m thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us.”

The series was inspired by the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton NWEP.

Sex/Life is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire.

Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) wasn’t always a stay-at-home wife and mother living in the suburbs.

Before she married loving and reliable Cooper (Mike Vogel) and moved to Connecticut, Billie was a free-spirited wild child living in New York City with her best friend Sasha (Margaret Odette), working hard and playing even harder.

Exhausted from taking care of her two young kids and feeling nostalgic for her past, Billie starts journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with sexy ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos), the big heartbreak she never got over.

But the more Billie remembers, the more she wonders how she got here — and then her husband finds her journal.

Will the truth about Billie’s past start a sexual revolution in her marriage, or lead her down a path back to the life she thought she left behind with the man who broke her heart?

The series became a watercooler hit over the summer, with many talking about the endowment of a particular actor after a wild scene early into the series.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Did you watch Sex/Life for the plot?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.