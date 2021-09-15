The 4400 Trailer: Missing People Return Years Later With a Few... Upgrades!

Are you ready for a new take on The 4400?

The CW has released a full, 90-second trailer for the forthcoming reboot, and it looks like a compelling new drama.

The series follows 4,400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years and are all returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them.

“As the government races to analyze the potential threat and contain the story, the 4400 themselves must grapple with the fact that they’ve been returned with a few… upgrades,” the project's description reads.

“And the increasing likelihood that they were all brought back now for a specific reason.”

The script was written by executive producer Ariana Jackson (Riverdale, UnREAL).

The robust cast includes Joseph David-Jones (Arrow), Brittany Adebumola (Grand Army), Jaye Ladymore (Chicago P.D.), AMARR (American Housewife), and Cory Jeacoma (Power Book II: Ghost).

The cast also includes Derrick A. King (Call Your Mother), Khaliah Johnson, TL Thompson, Ireon Roach, and Autumn Best.

The CW announced earlier this year that the reboot would touch down Monday, Oct. 25 at 9/8c and will be paired up with All American Season 4.

Rebooting such a beloved series is a risky endeavor, but as a fan of the original series, it's clear this iteration is following a very different path.

The original series, created by Scott Peters and René Echevarria, launched in 2004 and lasted four seasons before being canceled.

The original cast included Joel Gretsch, Jacqueline McKenzie, Mahershala Ali, and Patrick Flueger and followed a similar storyline to the remake.

Given the nature of the reboot, we should not expect any ties to the original series, but wouldn't it be fun to throw in some easter eggs along the way?

CW has a wealth of shows on tap for the fall, including The Flash (Season 8), Riverdale (Season 6), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7), All American (Season 4) , Legacies (Season 4), Batwoman (Season 3), Nancy Drew (Season 3), and Walker(Season 2).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.