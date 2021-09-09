The Matrix Resurrections: HBO Max Drops Action-Packed Trailer

Are you ready to delve back into the world of The Matrix?

HBO Max on Friday dropped the trailer for the long-gestating fourth installment in the wildly successful movie franchise.

"From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes The Matrix Resurrections," the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre," reads the logline.

The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

We get to see a glimpse of Neo back in his pre-awoken Thomas Anderson persona.

“Am I crazy?” Neo asks his therapist.

“We don’t use that word in here,” Harris’ character replies.

The trailer is heavy on nostalgia, showing many characters we loved on the original trilogy, but there's also what seems to be a Young Morpheus thrown into the mix for good measure.

This person is played by franchise newcomer Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and he is seen telling Neo that “it’s time to fly” while handing him a red pill.

Laurence Fishburne, who played Morpheus in the earlier movies, is not expected to be a part of the fourth chapter, but it's possible there will be a top-secret scene thrown in.

Movies these days are shrouded in secrecy because they want to take fans by surprise.

There's also a wealth of action, which is par for the course with this franchise.

Let's hope it's not all style and zero substance, but with the time between the third and fourth movies, it will be nice if this gives a more conclusive ending than the third movie, which felt more like a videogame than a movie.

"After all these years to be going back to where it all started... back to the Matrix,” says another new cast member, Jonathan Groff, at the end of the clip.

It's definitely a fun trailer that mostly keeps the story details under wraps.

Warner Bros. launched a website earlier this week that teased various aspects of the movie, including parts of the trailer.

The Matrix Resurrections arrives on HBO Max and in theaters on December 22.

Check out the trailer below.

