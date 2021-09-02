The Wheel of Time: Amazon Adaptation Gets Spectacular Trailer, Fall Premiere Date

The Wheel of Time will arrive on Amazon Prime Video before the end of the year.

The streamer today released the official teaser trailer for upcoming fantasy series, based on the best-selling book series.

The first three episodes will premiere Friday, November 19, with new episodes available each Friday following, leading up to the season finale on December 24.

The Wheel of Time The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold.

Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers.

There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity. Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins.

Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions, Mike Weber, Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz will also serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes.

Rosamund Pike will serve as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

The expansive cast also includes Sophie Okonedo (Flack) as Siuan Sanche, Kae Alexander (Krypton) as Min Farshaw, Kate Fleetwood (Harlots) as Liandrin Guirale, Peter Franzen (Vikings) as Stepin, and Clare Perkins (EastEnders) as Kerene Nagashi.

The cast also includes Daniel Henney (Criminal Minds) as al’Lan Mandragoran, Madeleine Madden (Picnic at Hanging Rock) as Egwene Al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford (Bulletproof) as Perrin Aybara, Barney Harris (Clique) as Mat Cauthon, Zoe Robins (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) as Nynaeve, and Josha Stradowski (High Flyers) as Rand Al’Thor.

It's been a long road to the screen for the series, but at least the trailer is here.

It looks epic and the cast looks stellar, which is always a good thing.

The Wheel of Time was previously renewed for a second season, so Amazon is going all-in on the franchise.

Check out the trailer and hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.