Truth Be Told Exclusive Clip: The Desperate Search for Rose

On Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 7, the drama hits dizzying new heights as Poppy (Octavia Spencer) sets out to find Rose.

Micah (Kate Hudson) wants to find Rose first, leading to a bit of a game of cat and mouse, and in an official sneak peek of the episode, we see Micah scrambling.

Thankfully, Ivy (Alona Tal) is on hand to help out her boss.

Ivy wants Micah to prepare for her interview after the recent wave of bad press surrounding Shelter.

With Poppy on the case, Ivy faces an uphill battle.

Fortunately, Ivy has been as cold as ice with Poppy, meaning there's a good chance Ivy will stoop low to find Rose.

Ivy's motives have been sketchy, but she's a character with skin in the game, which makes things fun.

"Descending into the world of true-crime podcasts, season two follows Octavia Spencer as podcaster Poppy Parnell, who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice," reads the logline for Season 2.

"Poppy dives into a new case that deeply involves her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Hudson). As developments unfold, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test."

The full-length clip from the pivotal episode is below, and you're going to be shocked by the impressive dialogue.

Seriously, this show is a cut above the others when it comes to the dialogue.

The case has been compelling enough, but now that we're headed for the big finish, it will be exciting to see how it all plays out.

