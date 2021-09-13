Watch Animal Kingdom Online: Season 5 Episode 10

at .

Did the Codys make their biggest blunder to date?

On Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 10, everyone was shocked to realize the decision they thought would make them money could be their undoing.

Smurf Origins - tall - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 10

Meanwhile, J's influence continued to soar, leading to some surprising events.

As the Codys embarked on a dangerous mission, they had to choose who benefited them the most.

Watch Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch Animal Kingdom online right here via TV Fanatic.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 10 Quotes

Chadwick: What do you want me to do?
Deran: I don't know. Cop shit.

Candace: You're high right now. That's why I wanted the baby with me.
Craig: Oh, so that's what this is?
Candace: This is about my daughter coming to her senses and getting away from you.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 10

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 10 Photos

Staying Informed - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 10
Officer Wildcard - tall - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 10
Opening Up to Frankie - tall - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 10
Cody Meeting - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 10
Cody Contemplation - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 10
