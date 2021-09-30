Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 9 Episode 2

Did the team manage to find out the truth?

On Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 2, Burgess was in the hospital, fighting for her life, and her friends tried to find her kidnapper.

As more details emerged, they had to question who dropped vital information.

Meanwhile, Voight and Upton dealt with the aftermath of their deadly decision.

Elsewhere, Ruzek struggled with the pressure of the situation.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.