Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 9 Episode 2

Did the team manage to find out the truth?

On Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 2, Burgess was in the hospital, fighting for her life, and her friends tried to find her kidnapper.

As more details emerged, they had to question who dropped vital information.

Staying Composed-tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Voight and Upton dealt with the aftermath of their deadly decision.

Elsewhere, Ruzek struggled with the pressure of the situation.

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 2 Quotes

Atwater: You got anything in that bag I need to worry about?
DeShawn: Man, go to hell!
Atwater: Jail first. And I'll meet you.

Burgess: I'm not ready.
Ruzek: You sure?
Burgess: Yeah, who knows if I'll ever be ready.

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 2

