Watch Dynasty Online: Season 4 Episode 20

at .

Was there a way forward for Blake's master plan?

On Dynasty Season 4 Episode 20, tensions flared up when the Carringtons had to press forward to get rid of the evidence.

Happy Liam? - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 19

Meanwhile, Fallon and Liam go off for a break after their split, but someone wanted to ruin everything.

Elsewhere, the mission to find out more about who wanted Sam and Culhane to take the fall continued.

Watch Dynasty Season 4 Episode 20 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 20 Quotes

Here comes the bride.

Eva

It's over. For good this time.

Liam

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 20

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 20 Photos

Blake on the Microphones - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 21
Blake Asks for Help - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 21
Sam Needs Help - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 21
Cristal's Answers - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 21
Scheming on the Campaign Trail - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 21
Cristal's Scheming Plan - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 21
