Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Online: Season 1 Episode 10

Did Kanan survive?

On Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 10, things took a dangerous turn when the shooting meant that the streets were filled with cops.

Finally Time - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Raq learned some shocking news about someone she thought was on her side.

Elsewhere, Marvin had to find a way to navigate the turbulent dynamics in town after the arrival of a new force.

How did it all play out?

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 10 Quotes

Have you lost your damn mind?

Lou-Lou [to Raq]

I'm about to be the last bitch standing up in this motherfucker.

Raq

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 10 Photos

Marvin & The Jacket - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 10
Making A Call - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 10
Finally Time - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 10
Looking Out Over The City - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 10
Stand-Off - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 10
Peeking Out - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 10
