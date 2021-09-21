Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 3 Episode 9

Did Liz and Max find a way to stop Jones?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 9, the tension was at an all-time high when the pair learned more about Max's alter ego's nefarious plan.

Meanwhile, Michael was worried about Alex after recent events, but did he manage to get through to him?

Elsewhere, Isobel found a big piece of the puzzle, but she realized that it could spell doom for someone she loves.

What did she do with the intel?

Use the video above to watch Roswell, New Mexico online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.