Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 11 Episode 5

Did Eugene and his team manage to make things work at the Commonwealth?

On The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 5, things took a dangerous turn when Eugene had a risky plan.

Time for Answers - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Maggie and Negan's search for supllies left with them a warped view of the world.

Who helped them out?

Elsewhere, Carol realized Aaron was falling apart and tried to find a way to fix him.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 5 Quotes

Pamela Milton? Wow.

Yumiko

Well, the war is over. Alpha and Beta are dead, but Alexandria is trashed and we're running out of food.

Rosita

