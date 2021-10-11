Emma Corrin to Headline FX Mystery From The OA Creators

Emma Corrin is checking into FX's Retreat.

Per Deadline, The Crown star is set to lead the forthcoming series from The OA Creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij.

Retreat is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm — a gen Z amateur sleuth named Darby Hart.

Darby and 11 other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a Retreat at a remote and dazzling location.

When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must fight to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

Marling is set to step in front of the screen with a pivotal role, but no other details have been shared as of yet.

“Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij have delivered a suspenseful story that updates the classic mystery genre with a bold new character for our times," said Giana Balian of FX when the show was picked up earlier this year.

“We are thrilled that Brit and Zal and the rest of the creative team will bring this series to life with their unique points of view and care."

Marling and Batmanglij will write and direct the series, which they executive produce with Andrea Sperling. FX Productions is the studio.

Corin is best known for playing Princess Diana on The Crown Season 4 and received an Emmy nomination and won Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards for Best Leading Female Actor in a Drama Series.

The star also appeared on the TV series Pennyworth during its freshman season.

Corrin is currently filming Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover for Netflix.

As for Marlin and Batmanglij, they are, of course, best known for The OA, which garnered a devoted following on Netflix.

There was uproar when the streamer axed the sci-fi drama after two seasons because of the lack of resolution.

We're excited to see what Retreat will be like.

