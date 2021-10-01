Good Witch Fans Rejoice! Cassie Nightingale Finds a New Home on Hallmark Movies Now

What is Halloween without a witch?

That's a pertinent question that was often answered during the last decade by turning on Hallmark Channel to watch Good Witch movies.

Now, you can watch those films anytime you want. So keep reading for the good news!

The next time you're pining away for a good witch or the actual Good Witch, Hallmark's got you covered.

Hallmark Movies Now, Crown Media Family Networks’ standalone streaming service, becomes the definitive source for all things Good Witch when all seven seasons and 13 movies of the popular franchise become available Friday, October 1.

Hey! That's today!

In case you're unfamiliar with the streaming network, it's time to get acquainted because Hallmark Movies Now is the home for fans and new viewers to find all Good Witch programming in one place.

Over 50 hours (FIFTY HOURS!!!) of Good Witch will all be in one place just in time to celebrate the Halloween season.

Viewers first fell in love with Cassie Nightingale (Catherine Bell, Army Wives, JAG) in 2008 when the Hallmark Channel original movie The Good Witch premiered.

Six more movies followed, and the network developed the franchise into a weekly primetime series, Good Witch, that premiered in 2015.

During the series’ seven-season run, six more movies aired and became a beloved Halloween tradition for fans.

Good Witch centers on Cassie Nightingale, proprietor of Middleton’s bed-and-breakfast, Grey House, as well as the Bell, Book & Candle shop.

Using her special intuition, Cassie helps her family, friends, and Grey House guests find just what they need in life and in love.

We may not be getting new Good Witch content any longer, but the complete library available at our fingertips is a pretty good second best!

Good Witch is a Whizbang Films production in association with ITV Studios America and is distributed internationally by ITV Studios.

Official merchandise for Good Witch is available at Good Witch Shop.

Who else is going to start revisiting Cassie Nightingale's heartwarming tale from the beginning this month?

Raise your hand! Or, just drop a comment below.

