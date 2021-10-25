Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox Pay Tribute to Friends Co-Star James Michael Tyler

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox paid tribute to co-star James Michael Tyler following his death on Sunday.

Tyler, who played Gunther on the beloved sitcom, passed away Sunday after a years-long battle with prostate cancer.

"Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed," Aniston wrote on Instagram, alongside a clip from the series finale of Friends.

The scene was the moment Gunther confessed his love to Rachel.

Cox shared a tribute, alongside a photo from the final season of the series.

"The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you. Rest In peace James," Cox wrote.

"James Michael Tyler, we will miss you," said Lisa Kudrow.

"Thank you for being there for us all. #jamesmichealtyler."

Warner Bros. Television also shared a tribute on social media to the late star.

"Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans," the tribute read.

Tyler revealed his diagnosis in June, three years after his treatment got underway.

"I've been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years. ... It's stage 4 [now], late-stage cancer."

"So eventually, you know, it's gonna probably get me," Tyler said on Today this summer.

News of the diagnosis came after he appeared virtually on the HBO Max Friends reunion special.

"I wanted to be a part of that, and initially I was going to be on the stage, at least, with them, and be able to take part in all the festivities. It was bittersweet, honestly," he said on Today.

"I was very happy to be included.

"It was my decision not to be a part of that physically and make an appearance on Zoom, basically, because I didn't wanna bring a downer on it, you know?

"I didn't want to be like, 'Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer.'"

Tyler died peacefull at his home, according to his manager and friend Toni Benson.

"Michael's loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate and loving husband," Tyler's family said in a statement released by Benson to Variety.

"Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once you made a friend for life."

May James Michael Tyler rest in peace.

