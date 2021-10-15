Katey Sagal Hospitalized After Getting Hit by Car

The Conners and Sons of Anarchy star Katey Sagal was hit by a car while crossing the street and was taken to hospital.

TMZ reported the news, revealing the incident occurred in Los Angeles and that the car driver stopped to help the actress before she was transported to the hospital.

Thankfully, Sagal's injuries are not serious, and she is expected to be released from the hospital at some point on Friday.

No details have been revealed about whether the driver of the car was cited for the incident.

Sagal has had a long and successful run on the small screen, but her most iconic role was as Peggy Bundy in the sitcom Married... with Children.

On the comedy front, she was also a lead on the three-season ABC comedy 8 Simple Rules, and she currently stars as Louise, Dan's wife, on The Conners.

On the drama series front, Sagal is best known for playing the villainous Gemma Teller on Sons of Anarchy, a role she got to play in an episode of spinoff series, Mayans, M.C.

More recently, Sagal headlined Rebel on ABC, but the show was canceled after only a handful of episodes earlier this year.

Amazon-owned IMDb TV was in negotiations to pick up a second season, but its future hinged on how the first season performed on the ad-supported streaming service.

Unfortunately, the show did not make the cut, and it was announced earlier this year that the cancellation will stick.

“THANK YOU to the fans behind the #SaveRebel campaign,” creator Krista Vernoff tweeted.

“Your passion was incredible. We have learned there won’t be a Season 2, but we truly hope Rebel [and] the extraordinary @ErinBrockovich will continue to inspire you to fight the good fight in your communities and in your lives.”

The positive is that fans can still watch Sagal on a weekly basis on The Conners, with the character of Louise taking center stage earlier this week as she walked down the aisle with Dan.

It was a beautiful episode that changed a lot of things for the show, and it even experienced a bump in the ratings.

We are happy to hear the star's injuries are not life-threatening, and we wish her a speedy recovery!

