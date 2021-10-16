Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 2 Review: The Journey of the Dangerous Mind

That was the perfect follow-up to Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 1.

Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 2 picked away at the overarching mystery while delving deeper into the wants of the characters, providing us with one of the best episodes of the series.

Temperance continues to impress. Seriously, introducing a new villain is always tough on shows, but she has just enough heart (heh!) to get on board with.

You know she's scheming, but if she helps characters like Bessrealize their full potential along the way, who are we to judge?

I've always known there was more to Bess than meets the eye, and hopefully, her abilities can help the Drew Crew because something about the new perils in town makes me believe they're going to need all the help they can get.

I appreciate that Temperance is not being portrayed as pure evil and is getting this fascinating arc that's giving us this deep dive into who she is as a person.

It's rare for the Drew Crew to have an entity they can speak to, and maybe that's why Temperance is emerging as one of the most formidable foes to date.

It also crossed my mind that Temperance might be making it seem like Bess is carrying out spells, but in reality, it's Temperance to lure her into a false sense of security.

You really never know with this show, but it's all part of the fun. It will be good to see how everyone else reacts if Bess truly is a magical being.

If you watch Nancy Drew online, you know Temperance said that only one member of the friend group would reach their full potential. Did she mean Bess with her magic, or was this supposed to be another way for her to create splinters in the group?

Either way, I don't believe this magic is friendly. The orb hitting the beautiful cat at the end makes me think Temperance will lead Bess down a dark path, inflicting her views on what it means to be a witch in Horseshoe Bay.

We need to remember that Temperance was ousted from town, and according to her, it was because she wanted to practice different forms of magic.

It could be the case that she wants all the supernatural beings to live up to their full potential, possibly creating an army in the process.

I wasn't feeling the heat between Nancy and Agent Park on Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 1, but damn, I was feeling it this week.

There's no better way than making characters build a connection after almost getting blown to smithereens inside a house, right?

Nancy going into the house was a dumb move, but this sleuth knows she needs to put her life on the line to get results. It comes with the territory of her job, and hey, it shows how committed she is to the cause.

The explosives strewn throughout the house were a huge concern, but at least Agent Park risked his life to save them both.

There was a look they shared when they were looking into each other's eyes, and I just know we're headed for a love triangle.

That would be a bad thing on any other show, but the relationships on Nancy Drew are perfectly written and don't feel monotonous, so I'd like to see where this goes.

Agent Park closing the blinds in his office when Nancy was lipreading from the window outside the office was hilarious. That being said, I wouldn't be surprised if Tom sends Nancy some sort of device that gives her X-ray vision at some point.

Nancy working within the police department is compelling because it gives her more insight into what is truly going on in town, and if she can prove to Park that she is worthy of a more prominent role, it will make crime scenes much easier for her to investigate.

The Frozen Heart killer is cunning as hell, and the storyline is moving along at such a fast pace, so there's no telling what will come next.

The trip to the DetectiveCon will surely increase the pool of suspects, but hopefully, Ace accepts and goes along for the ride.

However, him being told he's going to regret not being an accomplice in a crime will probably come back to bite him before they leave town for the convention.

George losing the ring could have been the most predictable plot on the show, but it was handled with such care that it was one of the best.

Nick is slowly nestling himself into George's family, and not everyone will be able to get on board with that initially.

This was a lesson for George to be more open and honest if something happens because you could tell Nick was hurt when she couldn't bring herself to tell him about losing the ring.

The complicated dynamic between Ryan and Carson continues to be a draw because they are two very different men.

Carson is fiercely protective of Nancy, but he can also read her like a book. He knows when she's up to no good, but Ryan is still trying to get to grips with being a father.

He needs to find a way to be a father first and a friend second because he very nearly played a part in his daughter's demise on this installment. Riley Smith killed it with this portrayal of a man struggling to fit in.

It truly is rare for shows in their third season to be delivering their best content, but everything has fallen into place, and we're in for a killer ride as these characters continue to grow and evolve.

What did you think of the explosives?

Are you shipping Nancy and Park?

Do you think Carson and Ryan working together as fathers is working?

What's your take on Temperance and Bess?

Hit the comments.

Nancy Drew continues Fridays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

