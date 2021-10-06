Paranormal Activity Next of Kin: Paramount+ Unveils Spooky Trailer Ahead of Debut

Are you ready to step back into the world of Paranormal Activity?

Paramount+ on Wednesday unveiled the full-length trailer and key art for Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin.

The new installment in the Paranormal Activity franchise arrives just in time for Halloween and will be available to stream on Friday, Oct. 29, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S.

"In Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, a documentary filmmaker follows Margot (Emily Bader) as she heads to a secluded Amish community in the hopes of meeting and learning about her long-lost mother and extended family," reads the official logline.

"Following a string of strange occurrences and discoveries, she soon realizes this community that welcomed them into their home might be hiding something sinister..."

Sounds ominous, right?

The flick is directed by William Eubank and written by Christopher Landon and stars Emily Bader, Roland Buck III, Dan Lippert, and Henry Ayers-Brown.

The film is produced by Jason Blum and Oren Peli and executive produced by Christopher Landon, Steven Schneider and Jenny Hinkey.

That's not all the Paranormal Activity goodness coming our way!

The feature-length documentary Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity, which will provide fans a deep dive into the making of the Paranormal Activity films with interviews, never-before-seen footage and more, will also be available to stream Friday, Oct. 29 on Paramount+.

Fun, right?

Paramount+ has a wealth of original movies in the works.

In addition, select upcoming films from Paramount Pictures will have their streaming debut on Paramount+, including the upcoming family feature Clifford the Big Red Dog, which will be available to stream on Wednesday, Nov. 10, the same day it hits theaters.

The Paramount Pictures films A Quiet Place Part II and Paw Patrol: The Movie are currently available to stream on Paramount+.

Next of Kin is distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. In addition to its availability on Paramount+ in the U.S., the film will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the Nordics and Australia.

Check out the trailer and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.